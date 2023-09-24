Mike Clevinger will take the mound for the Chicago White Sox in the final of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox and Rafael Devers on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The White Sox are listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Red Sox (-160). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -160 +135 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Red Sox and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won 51.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (35-33).

Boston has a 13-11 record (winning 54.2% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Sox's implied win probability is 61.5%.

Boston has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 153 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 79 of those games (79-70-4).

The Red Sox have collected a 3-6-0 record ATS this season (covering only 33.3% of the time).

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-39 37-40 29-29 47-49 53-60 23-18

