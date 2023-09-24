Justin Turner and Andrew Vaughn will be among the star attractions when the Boston Red Sox face the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 17th in MLB play with 178 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Boston's .429 slugging percentage is seventh-best in baseball.

The Red Sox are third in the majors with a .261 batting average.

Boston has the No. 9 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (752 total runs).

The Red Sox's .327 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.

The Red Sox strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 12 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Boston has a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.353).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kutter Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-7 with a 4.12 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 118 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Crawford has collected three quality starts this season.

Crawford has 11 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Rangers W 4-2 Away Kutter Crawford Jordan Montgomery 9/19/2023 Rangers L 6-4 Away Tanner Houck Nathan Eovaldi 9/20/2023 Rangers L 15-5 Away Brayan Bello Jon Gray 9/22/2023 White Sox W 3-2 Home Chris Sale Touki Toussaint 9/23/2023 White Sox L 1-0 Home Nick Pivetta Dylan Cease 9/24/2023 White Sox - Home Kutter Crawford Mike Clevinger 9/26/2023 Rays - Home Tanner Houck Aaron Civale 9/27/2023 Rays - Home Brayan Bello Zach Eflin 9/28/2023 Orioles - Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer 9/29/2023 Orioles - Away Nick Pivetta John Means 9/30/2023 Orioles - Away - -

