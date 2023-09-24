Boston Red Sox (76-79) will take on the Chicago White Sox (59-96) at Fenway Park on Sunday, September 24 at 1:35 PM ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Rafael Devers will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

The favored Red Sox have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +135. The game's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Kutter Crawford - BOS (6-7, 4.12 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (8-8, 3.42 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to put money on the Red Sox and White Sox matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Red Sox (-160), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Red Sox are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.25 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Justin Turner hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 35 out of the 68 games, or 51.5%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 13-11 record (winning 54.2% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox went 2-1 across the three games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 105 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (32.4%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win nine times in 33 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.