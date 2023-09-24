The New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun will square off in Game 1 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Liberty matchup in this article.

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Arena: Barclays Center

Sun vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Sun vs. Liberty Betting Trends

The Liberty have compiled a 19-21-0 record against the spread this season.

The Sun have compiled a 22-19-0 record against the spread this year.

New York is 13-14 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.

Connecticut has been an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.

A total of 23 out of the Liberty's 40 games this season have hit the over.

A total of 23 Sun games this season have hit the over.

