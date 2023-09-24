Sun vs. Liberty: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - WNBA Semifinals Game 1
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun will square off in Game 1 of the WNBA playoffs semifinals.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Liberty matchup in this article.
Sun vs. Liberty Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- Arena: Barclays Center
Sun vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Liberty Moneyline
|Sun Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Liberty (-8.5)
|163.5
|-350
|+260
|PointsBet
|Liberty (-8.5)
|162.5
|-375
|+260
Sun vs. Liberty Betting Trends
- The Liberty have compiled a 19-21-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Sun have compiled a 22-19-0 record against the spread this year.
- New York is 13-14 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites.
- Connecticut has been an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
- A total of 23 out of the Liberty's 40 games this season have hit the over.
- A total of 23 Sun games this season have hit the over.
