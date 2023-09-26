Bobby Dalbec vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .259 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Bobby Dalbec and the Boston Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the White Sox.
Bobby Dalbec Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Bobby Dalbec At The Plate
- Dalbec has two doubles, a home run and three walks while hitting .273.
- This year, Dalbec has tallied at least one hit in seven of 13 games (53.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Dalbec has an RBI in one game this season.
- In three of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Bobby Dalbec Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|11
|.143
|AVG
|.308
|.143
|OBP
|.379
|.143
|SLG
|.500
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|4/0
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.83).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 31st of the season. He is 15-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.44), second in WHIP (1.019), and 18th in K/9 (9.5).
