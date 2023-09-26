The WNBA slate on Tuesday includes DeWanna Bonner and the Connecticut Sun (27-13) visiting Sabrina Ionescu and the New York Liberty (32-8) at Barclays Center, with the matchup starting at 8:00 PM ET.

New York lost to Connecticut 78-63 at home in its last outing. Breanna Stewart (19 PTS, 2 BLK, 28 FG%) and Jonquel Jones (14 PTS, 11 REB, 2 BLK, 62.5 FG%) paced the Liberty, and Bonner (20 PTS, 7 REB, 3 BLK, 31.6 FG%, 2-10 from 3PT) and Rebecca Allen (18 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 77.8 FG%, 4-6 from 3PT) led the Sun.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-400 to win)

Liberty (-400 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sun (+310 to win)

Sun (+310 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-9.5)

Liberty (-9.5) What's the over/under?: 161.5

161.5 When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN2

Sun Season Stats

The Sun are fourth in the league in points scored (82.7 per game) and best in points conceded (79).

Connecticut is eighth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (33.6) and fourth in rebounds conceded (33.9).

With 20.7 assists per game, the Sun are third-best in the WNBA.

Connecticut is the third-best squad in the league in turnovers per game (12.4) and best in turnovers forced (14.8).

In 2023, the Sun are sixth in the league in 3-point makes (7.2 per game) and fourth in 3-point percentage (36%).

Connecticut is the second-best squad in the league in 3-pointers conceded (6.7 per game) and best in 3-point percentage defensively (32.1%).

Sun Home/Away Splits

At home the Sun average 85.1 points per game, 4.8 more than away (80.3). Defensively they allow 80 points per game at home, two more than away (78).

At home Connecticut averages 34.7 rebounds per game, 2.1 more than away (32.6). It gives up 32.9 rebounds per game at home, two fewer than on the road (34.9).

The Sun pick up 2.1 more assists per game at home (21.7) than on the road (19.6).

This year Connecticut is committing more turnovers at home (12.5 per game) than on the road (12.4). But it is also forcing more at home (14.9) than on the road (14.8).

This season the Sun are sinking more 3-pointers at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (6.9). And they have a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than on the road (34.8%).

This year, Connecticut is conceding fewer 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (6.8). However, it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than away (30.8%).

Sun Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sun have been underdogs in 12 games this season and won five (41.7%) of those contests.

The Sun have played as an underdog of +310 or more once this season and lost that game.

Connecticut has 23 wins in 42 games against the spread this year.

Connecticut is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least a 9.5-point underdog this year.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 24.4% chance of a victory for the Sun.

