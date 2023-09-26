Tuesday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (84-72) taking on the Houston Astros (86-71) at 10:05 PM ET (on September 26). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Mariners, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (11-10) against the Astros and Cristian Javier (9-4).

Mariners vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: TBS

Mariners vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners covered the spread.

This season, the Mariners have won 60 out of the 104 games, or 57.7%, in which they've been favored.

This season Seattle has won 52 of its 87 games, or 59.8%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 736 (4.7 per game).

The Mariners' 3.78 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Astros are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (two of those contests had a run line set by bookmakers).

The Astros have been underdogs in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (63.9%) in those contests.

Houston has a mark of 13-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Houston is No. 5 in the majors, scoring 5.1 runs per game (806 total runs).

The Astros have pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 20 @ Athletics W 6-3 George Kirby vs Joey Estes September 22 @ Rangers L 8-5 Bryce Miller vs Dane Dunning September 23 @ Rangers L 2-0 Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Montgomery September 24 @ Rangers L 9-8 Bryan Woo vs Nathan Eovaldi September 25 Astros L 5-1 Luis Castillo vs Justin Verlander September 26 Astros - George Kirby vs Cristian Javier September 27 Astros - Bryce Miller vs Framber Valdez September 28 Rangers - Logan Gilbert vs Jordan Montgomery September 29 Rangers - Bryan Woo vs Nathan Eovaldi September 30 Rangers - Luis Castillo vs TBA October 1 Rangers - George Kirby vs Jon Gray

Astros Schedule