The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers and his .594 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo!

Zach Eflin

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 153 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .509, both of which are best among Boston hitters this season.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.

Devers has picked up a hit in 93 of 148 games this season, with multiple hits 47 times.

He has homered in 19.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has picked up an RBI in 41.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 70 of 148 games this year, and more than once 19 times.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 72 .281 AVG .264 .360 OBP .344 .481 SLG .538 31 XBH 36 13 HR 20 47 RBI 51 48/30 K/BB 72/30 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings