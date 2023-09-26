Rafael Devers vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers and his .594 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Zach Eflin and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 153 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .509, both of which are best among Boston hitters this season.
- He ranks 42nd in batting average, 36th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 93 of 148 games this season, with multiple hits 47 times.
- He has homered in 19.6% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Devers has picked up an RBI in 41.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 70 of 148 games this year, and more than once 19 times.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|72
|.281
|AVG
|.264
|.360
|OBP
|.344
|.481
|SLG
|.538
|31
|XBH
|36
|13
|HR
|20
|47
|RBI
|51
|48/30
|K/BB
|72/30
|1
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Rays allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.1 per game).
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 31st of the season. He is 15-8 with a 3.44 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.44), second in WHIP (1.019), and 18th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
