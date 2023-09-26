Tuesday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (95-62) and the Boston Red Sox (76-80) squaring off at Fenway Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 26.

The probable starters are Zach Eflin (15-8) for the Rays and Tanner Houck (5-9) for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Red Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 1-6 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 80 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (47.5%) in those contests.

This season, Boston has come away with a win 26 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Boston is No. 9 in the majors, scoring 4.8 runs per game (754 total runs).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule