Boston Red Sox (76-80) will go head to head against the Tampa Bay Rays (95-62) at Fenway Park on Tuesday, September 26 at 7:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 98 RBI, Rafael Devers will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Red Sox have +105 odds to upset. The contest's total has been set at 8 runs.

Red Sox vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (15-8, 3.44 ERA) vs Tanner Houck - BOS (5-9, 4.92 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Rays Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Red Sox vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 82 out of the 125 games, or 65.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have a 77-33 record (winning 70% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays have a 4-4 record across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have won in 38, or 47.5%, of the 80 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 26 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 1-6 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

