The Tampa Bay Rays (95-62) visit the Boston Red Sox (76-80) to open a two-game series at Fenway Park, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday. The Rays are coming off a series defeat to the Blue Jays, and the Red Sox a series loss to the White Sox.

The Rays will look to Zach Eflin (15-8) against the Red Sox and Tanner Houck (5-9).

Red Sox vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (15-8, 3.44 ERA) vs Houck - BOS (5-9, 4.92 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

Houck makes the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 4.92 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw four innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.92, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.

Houck enters the outing with four quality starts under his belt this year.

Houck is trying to collect his 15th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 19 outings this season.

Tanner Houck vs. Rays

He will match up with a Rays offense that ranks fifth in the league with 1375 total hits (on a .258 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .443 (fourth in the league) with 222 total home runs (fifth in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Rays this season, Houck has thrown five innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out six.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

Eflin (15-8) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 30 games this season with a 3.44 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .233.

He has earned a quality start 17 times in 30 starts this season.

Eflin will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 30 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 29-year-old's 3.44 ERA ranks 13th, 1.019 WHIP ranks second, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 18th.

Zach Eflin vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox have scored 754 runs this season, which ranks ninth in MLB. They are batting .261 for the campaign with 180 home runs, 16th in the league.

The right-hander has faced the Red Sox one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-19 with a double, a home run and three RBI in five innings.

