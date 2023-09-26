On Tuesday, Reese McGuire (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Reese McGuire At The Plate

McGuire is batting .271 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.

McGuire has gotten a hit in 36 of 66 games this season (54.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (16.7%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 66 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

McGuire has picked up an RBI in 19.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 4.5% of his games.

In 16.7% of his games this year (11 of 66), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.5%) he has scored more than once.

Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .323 AVG .216 .351 OBP .278 .430 SLG .295 9 XBH 5 0 HR 1 9 RBI 7 23/3 K/BB 30/8 0 SB 1

