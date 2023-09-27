Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .111 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on September 27 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has 36 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .264.

Verdugo has recorded a hit in 89 of 135 games this year (65.9%), including 38 multi-hit games (28.1%).

He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In 38 games this season (28.1%), Verdugo has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (9.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 64 games this year (47.4%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 65 .277 AVG .250 .341 OBP .309 .450 SLG .395 32 XBH 22 7 HR 6 28 RBI 26 42/24 K/BB 47/21 2 SB 2

Rays Pitching Rankings