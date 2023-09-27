The Boston Red Sox, including Bobby Dalbec (hitting .286 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI), battle starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bobby Dalbec Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Dalbec? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Bobby Dalbec At The Plate

Dalbec is batting .270 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.

This season, Dalbec has totaled at least one hit in eight of 14 games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

Dalbec has driven in a run in one game this season.

In four of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Dalbec Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 11 .182 AVG .308 .182 OBP .379 .182 SLG .500 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 5/0 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings