Bobby Dalbec vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Bobby Dalbec (hitting .286 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI), battle starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Bobby Dalbec Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Dalbec? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Bobby Dalbec At The Plate
- Dalbec is batting .270 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.
- This season, Dalbec has totaled at least one hit in eight of 14 games (57.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 14 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- Dalbec has driven in a run in one game this season.
- In four of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bobby Dalbec Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|11
|.182
|AVG
|.308
|.182
|OBP
|.379
|.182
|SLG
|.500
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|5/0
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- The Rays allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow (9-7 with a 3.76 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 3.76 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .213 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.