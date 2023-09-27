The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.206 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rays.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in slugging percentage (.504) and total hits (153) this season.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 20th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB.

In 62.4% of his 149 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 47 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 19.5% of his games this season, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has picked up an RBI in 61 games this year (40.9%), with two or more RBI in 23 of them (15.4%).

He has scored in 47.0% of his games this year (70 of 149), with two or more runs 19 times (12.8%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 72 .276 AVG .264 .355 OBP .344 .472 SLG .538 31 XBH 36 13 HR 20 47 RBI 51 51/30 K/BB 72/30 1 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings