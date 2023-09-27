Wednesday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (96-62) and the Boston Red Sox (76-81) facing off at Fenway Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-3 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on September 27.

The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (9-7, 3.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Brayan Bello (12-10, 4.11 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The previous 10 Red Sox matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 38, or 46.9%, of the 81 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has been victorious 26 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (761 total, 4.8 per game).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule