Red Sox vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays (96-62) and the Boston Red Sox (76-81) facing off at Fenway Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-3 win for the Rays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on September 27.
The Rays will give the ball to Tyler Glasnow (9-7, 3.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Brayan Bello (12-10, 4.11 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
Red Sox vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Red Sox Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 1-6.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The previous 10 Red Sox matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Red Sox have been victorious in 38, or 46.9%, of the 81 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Boston has been victorious 26 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Boston scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (761 total, 4.8 per game).
- Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.59 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|@ Rangers
|L 15-5
|Brayan Bello vs Jon Gray
|September 22
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Chris Sale vs Touki Toussaint
|September 23
|White Sox
|L 1-0
|Nick Pivetta vs Dylan Cease
|September 24
|White Sox
|L 3-2
|Kutter Crawford vs Mike Clevinger
|September 26
|Rays
|L 9-7
|Tanner Houck vs Zach Eflin
|September 27
|Rays
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Tyler Glasnow
|September 28
|@ Orioles
|-
|Chris Sale vs Dean Kremer
|September 29
|@ Orioles
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs John Means
|September 30
|@ Orioles
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Kyle Gibson
|October 1
|@ Orioles
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Kyle Bradish
