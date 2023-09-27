Trevor Story vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .216 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Tyler Glasnow) at 6:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Discover More About This Game
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story is hitting .191 with nine doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
- Story has gotten at least one hit in 47.2% of his games this year (17 of 36), with more than one hit six times (16.7%).
- In 36 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Story has had at least one RBI in 13.9% of his games this season (five of 36), with two or more RBI four times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine of 36 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.268
|AVG
|.114
|.297
|OBP
|.173
|.423
|SLG
|.171
|7
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|3
|24/2
|K/BB
|26/5
|5
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.85 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (172 total, 1.1 per game).
- Glasnow (9-7 with a 3.76 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rays, his 21st of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 3.76 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .213 to opposing hitters.
