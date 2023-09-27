After hitting .216 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Trevor Story and the Boston Red Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Tyler Glasnow) at 6:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Story? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story is hitting .191 with nine doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Story has gotten at least one hit in 47.2% of his games this year (17 of 36), with more than one hit six times (16.7%).

In 36 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Story has had at least one RBI in 13.9% of his games this season (five of 36), with two or more RBI four times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine of 36 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .268 AVG .114 .297 OBP .173 .423 SLG .171 7 XBH 4 2 HR 0 7 RBI 3 24/2 K/BB 26/5 5 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings