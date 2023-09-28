On Thursday, Adam Duvall (hitting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adam Duvall? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Adam Duvall At The Plate

Duvall is hitting .249 with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 22 walks.

Duvall has picked up a hit in 51 of 87 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has hit a long ball in 23.0% of his games in 2023, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 36 games this season (41.4%), Duvall has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (13.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 42.5% of his games this year (37 of 87), with two or more runs five times (5.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .278 AVG .222 .337 OBP .277 .596 SLG .481 25 XBH 21 11 HR 10 33 RBI 25 56/12 K/BB 51/10 1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings