Justin Turner vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .211 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on September 28 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 30 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .274.
- He ranks 40th in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 59th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- In 69.2% of his games this year (99 of 143), Turner has picked up at least one hit, and in 45 of those games (31.5%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Turner has had at least one RBI in 44.1% of his games this year (63 of 143), with two or more RBI 24 times (16.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 67 games this year (46.9%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|69
|.293
|AVG
|.253
|.347
|OBP
|.340
|.469
|SLG
|.440
|27
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|47
|RBI
|49
|49/20
|K/BB
|58/31
|1
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Orioles' 3.96 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Kremer gets the start for the Orioles, his 32nd of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.25 ERA and 149 strikeouts through 167 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (4.25), 38th in WHIP (1.333), and 33rd in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.