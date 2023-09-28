Rafael Devers vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Rafael Devers -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on September 28 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rays.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers has 153 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .504, both of which rank first among Boston hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 46th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 93 of 149 games this season, with multiple hits 47 times.
- In 29 games this season, he has homered (19.5%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Devers has had an RBI in 61 games this season (40.9%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 47.0% of his games this year (70 of 149), with two or more runs 19 times (12.8%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|72
|.276
|AVG
|.264
|.355
|OBP
|.344
|.472
|SLG
|.538
|31
|XBH
|36
|13
|HR
|20
|47
|RBI
|51
|51/30
|K/BB
|72/30
|1
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Kremer (12-5) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 32nd start of the season. He has a 4.25 ERA in 167 1/3 innings pitched, with 149 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (4.25), 38th in WHIP (1.333), and 33rd in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
