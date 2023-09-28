Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Orioles on September 28, 2023
Player props are available for Adley Rutschman and Rafael Devers, among others, when the Baltimore Orioles host the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Thursday at 6:35 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 153 hits with 34 doubles, 33 home runs, 60 walks and 98 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .270/.349/.504 slash line on the season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 20
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has 150 hits with 30 doubles, 23 home runs, 51 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a slash line of .274/.344/.455 so far this year.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Dean Kremer Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Kremer Stats
- Dean Kremer (12-5) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 32nd start of the season.
- In 31 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.
- Kremer has made 23 starts of five or more innings in 31 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.
- In 31 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
- The 27-year-old's 4.25 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.333 WHIP ranks 38th, and 8 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Kremer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Guardians
|Sep. 22
|3.1
|7
|6
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 17
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 11
|4.1
|7
|5
|5
|2
|4
|at Angels
|Sep. 5
|4.2
|4
|0
|0
|5
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 29
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|0
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has put up 160 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 90 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .276/.373/.437 so far this season.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 24
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Gunnar Henderson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Henderson Stats
- Gunnar Henderson has 142 hits with 28 doubles, nine triples, 28 home runs, 55 walks and 82 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashing .258/.327/.495 so far this year.
Henderson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Guardians
|Sep. 22
|2-for-4
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
