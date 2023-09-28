Player props are available for Adley Rutschman and Rafael Devers, among others, when the Baltimore Orioles host the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Thursday at 6:35 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Devers Stats

Devers has 153 hits with 34 doubles, 33 home runs, 60 walks and 98 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .270/.349/.504 slash line on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Sep. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 150 hits with 30 doubles, 23 home runs, 51 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .274/.344/.455 so far this year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rays Sep. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Justin Turner or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Dean Kremer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Kremer Stats

Dean Kremer (12-5) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 32nd start of the season.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

Kremer has made 23 starts of five or more innings in 31 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

In 31 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old's 4.25 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.333 WHIP ranks 38th, and 8 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Kremer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Guardians Sep. 22 3.1 7 6 3 3 2 vs. Rays Sep. 17 5.0 2 1 1 5 2 vs. Cardinals Sep. 11 4.1 7 5 5 2 4 at Angels Sep. 5 4.2 4 0 0 5 3 vs. White Sox Aug. 29 6.0 6 1 1 5 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Dean Kremer's player props with BetMGM.

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has put up 160 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 90 walks. He has driven in 79 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .276/.373/.437 so far this season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Sep. 27 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Sep. 24 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0 at Guardians Sep. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Sep. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Gunnar Henderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Henderson Stats

Gunnar Henderson has 142 hits with 28 doubles, nine triples, 28 home runs, 55 walks and 82 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .258/.327/.495 so far this year.

Henderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Guardians Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Sep. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Guardians Sep. 22 2-for-4 3 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson or other Orioles players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.