The Boston Red Sox (76-82) visit the Baltimore Orioles (99-59) in AL East play, at 6:35 PM ET on Thursday.

The Orioles will give the nod to Dean Kremer (12-5) versus the Red Sox and Chris Sale (6-4).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kremer - BAL (12-5, 4.25 ERA) vs Sale - BOS (6-4, 4.42 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale

Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.42 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last time out was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

The 34-year-old has a 4.42 ERA and 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings over 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.

Sale has collected six quality starts this year.

Sale will look to prolong a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 19 appearances this season.

Chris Sale vs. Orioles

The opposing Orioles offense has the 10th-ranked slugging percentage (.425) and ranks 16th in home runs hit (182) in all of MLB. They have a collective .257 batting average, and are ninth in the league with 1382 total hits and seventh in MLB play scoring 799 runs.

In 12 innings over three appearances against the Orioles this season, Sale has a 13.5 ERA and a 2.25 WHIP while his opponents are batting .407.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dean Kremer

Kremer (12-5) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 3 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.25, a 2.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.333 in 31 games this season.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

Kremer has started 31 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 23 times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 4.25 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.333 WHIP ranks 38th, and 8 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Dean Kremer vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox rank ninth in MLB with 761 runs scored this season. They have a .260 batting average this campaign with 181 home runs (17th in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Red Sox in two games, and they have gone 13-for-36 with a double, a triple, four home runs and nine RBI over 8 2/3 innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.