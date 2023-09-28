Trevor Story and his .308 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles and Dean Kremer on September 28 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Trevor Story At The Plate

Story is hitting .196 with nine doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

In 48.6% of his games this year (18 of 37), Story has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (16.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 37 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Story has picked up an RBI in 13.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In nine games this season (24.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .274 AVG .114 .312 OBP .173 .425 SLG .171 7 XBH 4 2 HR 0 7 RBI 3 25/3 K/BB 26/5 6 SB 3

