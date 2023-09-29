Bobby Dalbec vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Bobby Dalbec (hitting .258 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI), take on starting pitcher John Means and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Bobby Dalbec Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: John Means
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Bobby Dalbec At The Plate
- Dalbec has two doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .238.
- This season, Dalbec has posted at least one hit in eight of 16 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Dalbec has an RBI in one game this year.
- In four of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Bobby Dalbec Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|12
|.154
|AVG
|.276
|.214
|OBP
|.344
|.154
|SLG
|.448
|0
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|7/1
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- Means (1-1 with a 2.60 ERA and six strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
- The 30-year-old has a 2.60 ERA and 3.1 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .150 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.