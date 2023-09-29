The Boston Red Sox, including Bobby Dalbec (hitting .258 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI), take on starting pitcher John Means and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Bobby Dalbec Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: John Means

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Bobby Dalbec At The Plate

Dalbec has two doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .238.

This season, Dalbec has posted at least one hit in eight of 16 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Dalbec has an RBI in one game this year.

In four of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Bobby Dalbec Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 12 .154 AVG .276 .214 OBP .344 .154 SLG .448 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 7/1 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 1

