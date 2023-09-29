Justin Turner vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Justin Turner -- with a slugging percentage of .211 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with John Means on the mound, on September 29 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Rays.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: John Means
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has 30 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .274.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 38th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- Turner has picked up a hit in 69.2% of his 143 games this year, with more than one hit in 31.5% of those games.
- In 15.4% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 44.1% of his games this year, Turner has notched at least one RBI. In 24 of those games (16.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 46.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|69
|.293
|AVG
|.253
|.347
|OBP
|.340
|.469
|SLG
|.440
|27
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|47
|RBI
|49
|49/20
|K/BB
|58/31
|1
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.93).
- The Orioles give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- Means makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.60 ERA and six strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander went 7 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- In three games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.60, with 3.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .150 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.