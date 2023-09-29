Friday's contest at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (100-59) going head-to-head against the Boston Red Sox (76-83) at 7:05 PM (on September 29). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Orioles, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send John Means (1-1) to the mound, while Nick Pivetta (9-9) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: MASN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Orioles 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 1-6.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The past 10 Red Sox contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 83 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (45.8%) in those games.

This season, Boston has come away with a win 31 times in 71 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Boston is No. 9 in the majors, scoring 4.8 runs per game (761 total runs).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.58 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule