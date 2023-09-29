Trevor Story vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Trevor Story (.308 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), take on starter John Means and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Trevor Story Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: John Means
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Trevor Story At The Plate
- Story has nine doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .197.
- Story has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 38 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.8% of those games.
- In 38 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Story has driven in a run in five games this year (13.2%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in nine of 38 games (23.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Trevor Story Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|.274
|AVG
|.122
|.312
|OBP
|.177
|.425
|SLG
|.176
|7
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|3
|25/3
|K/BB
|26/5
|6
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles will send Means (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.60 ERA and six strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the lefty went 7 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 30-year-old has a 2.60 ERA and 3.1 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .150 to his opponents.
