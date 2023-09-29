If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Waldo County, Maine, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Maine This Week

Waldo County, Maine High School Football Games This Week

Friday

TBD at Belfast Area High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Belfast, ME

Belfast, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Mount View High School at Robert W Traip Academy