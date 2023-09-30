When the Maine Black Bears play the Stony Brook Seawolves at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 30, our projection system predicts the Black Bears will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Maine vs. Stony Brook Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Maine (-5.9) 45.2 Maine 26, Stony Brook 20

Maine Betting Info (2023)

The Black Bears have won once against the spread this season.

The Black Bears have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.

Stony Brook Betting Info (2023)

The Seawolves have covered the spread once in two opportunities this year.

One of the Seawolves' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

Black Bears vs. Seawolves 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Maine 9.8 30 17 34 7.3 28.7 Stony Brook 13.3 30.8 16 28.5 10.5 33

