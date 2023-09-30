Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles will look to find success against Kutter Crawford when he starts for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

The Orioles have been listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Red Sox (+110). An 8.5-run total is set for the game.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -135 +110 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games. Boston games have finished below the total three consecutive times, and the average total during this streak was 7.5 runs.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won in 38, or 45.8%, of the 83 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has entered 44 games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 24-20 in those contests.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

So far this season, Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 80 of its 158 games with a total.

The Red Sox are 3-6-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-42 38-41 29-30 48-52 53-64 24-18

