Boston Red Sox (77-83) will play the Baltimore Orioles (100-60) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday, September 30 at 7:15 PM ET. Currently sitting at 99 RBI, Rafael Devers will be looking to knock in his 100th run of the season.

The Red Sox are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Orioles (-130). The matchup's total has been listed at 8 runs.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Kyle Gibson - BAL (15-9, 4.86 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (6-8, 4.16 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Orioles Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +110 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 80 times this season and won 55, or 68.8%, of those games.

The Orioles have a record of 45-15 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Orioles were favored on the moneyline for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 83 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (45.8%) in those games.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 24-20 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+230) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Trevor Story 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240) Connor Wong 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+300)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 4th

