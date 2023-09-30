Big 12 rivals will clash when the UCF Knights (3-1) meet the Baylor Bears (1-3). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on UCF vs. Baylor? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is UCF vs. Baylor?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UCF 35, Baylor 18

UCF 35, Baylor 18 UCF has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Knights have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Baylor has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bears have played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Knights have a 77.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UCF (-9)



UCF (-9) So far this season UCF has two victories against the spread.

This season, the Knights have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 9 points or more.

Baylor has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Bears have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 9 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the UCF vs. Baylor matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (56.5)



Under (56.5) This season, three of UCF's four games have gone over Saturday's total of 56.5 points.

There has been just one game featuring Baylor this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 56.5.

UCF averages 38.3 points per game against Baylor's 20, totaling 1.8 points over the matchup's point total of 56.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

UCF

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.8 54 55.5 Implied Total AVG 36.8 43 30.5 ATS Record 2-2-0 2-0-0 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Baylor

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51 51 Implied Total AVG 34.3 34.3 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-2 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.