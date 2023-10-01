Bobby Dalbec -- hitting .242 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on October 1 at 3:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Bobby Dalbec Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Bobby Dalbec At The Plate

Dalbec is batting .222 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

This season, Dalbec has totaled at least one hit in eight of 17 games (47.1%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.

Dalbec has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (23.5%), including one multi-run game.

Bobby Dalbec Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 13 .154 AVG .250 .214 OBP .314 .154 SLG .406 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 7/1 K/BB 17/3 0 SB 1

