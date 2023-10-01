On Sunday, Connor Wong (.138 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong has 26 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks while batting .240.

In 63 of 115 games this season (54.8%) Wong has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (14.8%).

He has homered in 7.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Wong has had at least one RBI in 22.6% of his games this year (26 of 115), with more than one RBI nine times (7.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 44 of 115 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 57 .270 AVG .209 .327 OBP .258 .427 SLG .363 16 XBH 21 6 HR 3 21 RBI 15 62/12 K/BB 70/10 6 SB 2

