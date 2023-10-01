How to Watch Patriots vs. Cowboys on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Dallas Cowboys (2-1) host the New England Patriots (1-2) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Cowboys vs. Patriots
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
Patriots Insights
- The Patriots score 17.3 points per game, 4.6 more than the Cowboys give up (12.7).
- The Patriots rack up 80.7 more yards per game (342.7) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (262).
- New England rushes for 107 yards per game, 24.3 fewer than the 131.3 Dallas allows per contest.
- This year the Patriots have four turnovers, three fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (7).
Patriots Away Performance
Patriots Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Philadelphia
|L 25-20
|CBS
|9/17/2023
|Miami
|L 24-17
|NBC
|9/24/2023
|at New York
|W 15-10
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|CBS
|10/15/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|CBS
|10/22/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
