On Sunday, Rafael Devers (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Orioles.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in slugging percentage (.499) and total hits (156) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 20th in the league in slugging.

In 62.5% of his games this year (95 of 152), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in 48 of those games (31.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 152 games he has played this year, he's homered in 29 of them (19.1%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 62 games this season (40.8%), Devers has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (15.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 70 games this year (46.1%), including multiple runs in 19 games.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 75 .276 AVG .263 .355 OBP .343 .472 SLG .526 31 XBH 36 13 HR 20 47 RBI 52 51/30 K/BB 75/31 1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings