Sunday's game features the Baltimore Orioles (101-60) and the Boston Red Sox (77-84) squaring off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards (on October 1) at 3:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 win for the Orioles.

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Bradish (12-7, 2.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Tanner Houck (5-10, 5.31 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Orioles 4, Red Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have been underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

The Red Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Red Sox have come away with 38 wins in the 84 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Boston has a win-loss record of 2-1 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Boston is the No. 11 offense in MLB, scoring 4.8 runs per game (766 total runs).

The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.55) in the majors this season.

