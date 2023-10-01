The Baltimore Orioles will look to Adley Rutschman for continued offensive production when they take on Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 182 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 540 extra-base hits, Boston ranks eighth in MLB with a .426 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Boston has scored 766 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .324 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

Boston has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Boston has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.55) in the majors this season.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.343 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox's Tanner Houck (5-10) will make his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw three innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Houck has 14 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Rays L 9-7 Home Tanner Houck Zach Eflin 9/27/2023 Rays L 5-0 Home Brayan Bello Tyler Glasnow 9/28/2023 Orioles L 2-0 Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer 9/29/2023 Orioles W 3-0 Away Nick Pivetta John Means 9/30/2023 Orioles L 5-2 Away Kutter Crawford Kyle Gibson 10/1/2023 Orioles - Away Tanner Houck Kyle Bradish

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.