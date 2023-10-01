When the Boston Red Sox (77-84) square off against the Baltimore Orioles (101-60) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday, October 1 at 3:05 PM ET, Rafael Devers will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 99).

The Orioles have been listed as -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Red Sox (+150). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:05 PM ET

3:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish - BAL (12-7, 2.86 ERA) vs Tanner Houck - BOS (5-10, 5.31 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Orioles Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +150 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Red Sox and Orioles matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Red Sox (+150), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Red Sox are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Justin Turner get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have won 56, or 69.1%, of the 81 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Orioles have a 19-5 record (winning 79.2% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Orioles have a 5-2 record across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over one time.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 84 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (45.2%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 2-1 when favored by +150 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Reese McGuire 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+1300) 0.5 (+375) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+290) Trevor Story 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 15th 4th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.