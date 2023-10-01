Rafael Devers and Adley Rutschman are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles meet at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday (beginning at 3:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MASN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Devers Stats

Devers has 34 doubles, 33 home runs, 61 walks and 99 RBI (156 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a .269/.349/.499 slash line on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Sep. 30 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Sep. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 31 doubles, 23 home runs, 51 walks and 96 RBI (154 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashed .277/.347/.458 on the season.

Turner enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double and an RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Sep. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Sep. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Rays Sep. 27 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Sep. 26 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Justin Turner or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 162 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 91 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .277/.373/.436 so far this year.

Rutschman has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 27 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Sep. 24 2-for-3 0 0 1 4 0

Gunnar Henderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Henderson Stats

Gunnar Henderson has 29 doubles, nine triples, 28 home runs, 55 walks and 82 RBI (143 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a .257/.325/.492 slash line so far this season.

Henderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Guardians Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson or other Orioles players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.