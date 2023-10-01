Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Orioles on October 1, 2023
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Rafael Devers and Adley Rutschman are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles meet at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sunday (beginning at 3:05 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 34 doubles, 33 home runs, 61 walks and 99 RBI (156 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a .269/.349/.499 slash line on the season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Sep. 30
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Sep. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Justin Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Turner Stats
- Justin Turner has 31 doubles, 23 home runs, 51 walks and 96 RBI (154 total hits). He has stolen four bases.
- He's slashed .277/.347/.458 on the season.
- Turner enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double and an RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|Sep. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Orioles
|Sep. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 27
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 26
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Sep. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Justin Turner or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has 162 hits with 31 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 91 walks and 79 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .277/.373/.436 so far this year.
- Rutschman has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and four RBI.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 24
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
Gunnar Henderson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Henderson Stats
- Gunnar Henderson has 29 doubles, nine triples, 28 home runs, 55 walks and 82 RBI (143 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.
- He has a .257/.325/.492 slash line so far this season.
Henderson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Sep. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Guardians
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson or other Orioles players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.