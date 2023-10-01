The Connecticut Sun (27-13) will be monitoring two players on the injury report as they ready for Game 4 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the New York Liberty (32-8) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, October 1 at 3:00 PM ET.

The Liberty will seek another victory over the Sun following a 92-81 win in their matchup on Friday.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4 Bernadett Hatar Out Indefinitely Knee 2 1.5 0.2

New York Liberty Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Stefanie Dolson Out Ankle 4 2 1.2

Sun vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas paces the Sun in rebounding (9.9 per game) and assists (7.9), and averages 15.5 points. She also posts 1.8 steals (third in the WNBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner is averaging team highs in points (17.4 per game) and assists (2.2). And she is delivering 5.6 rebounds, making 42.5% of her shots from the floor and 32.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.

Tiffany Hayes gets the Sun 12.1 points, 3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. She also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Natisha Hiedeman is averaging 8.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 39.2% of her shots from the floor and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per game.

Rebecca Allen gets the Sun 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. She also posts 0.9 steals and 1.3 blocked shots (seventh in league).

Sun vs. Liberty Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Liberty -5.5 160.5

