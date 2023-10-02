The New England Patriots right now have +10000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Patriots this season on Fubo!

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +2000

+2000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Patriots to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), the Patriots are 22nd in the NFL. They are far higher than that, 14th-best, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Patriots' Super Bowl odds down from +6600 at the beginning of the season to +10000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 11th-biggest change.

The Patriots' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1%.

New England Betting Insights

New England has posted one win against the spread this year.

One of the Patriots' four games this season has gone over the point total.

The Patriots have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.

This season, New England has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Patriots are averaging 320.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 18th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 10th, giving up 297 yards per game.

While the Patriots' defense ranks 20th with 24.3 points allowed per game, they've been a little worse on offense, ranking second-worst (13.8 points per game).

Patriots Impact Players

Mac Jones has thrown for 898 yards (224.5 per game), completing 63.7%, with five touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.

Jones also has run for 60 yards and zero scores.

Rhamondre Stevenson has run for 164 yards (41.0 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

Also, Stevenson has 12 receptions for 87 yards and zero TDs.

Hunter Henry has 17 receptions for 176 yards (44.0 per game) and two TDs in four games.

In four games, Kendrick Bourne has 16 catches for 175 yards (43.8 per game) and two scores.

On defense, Matthew Judon has helped lead the way with 13 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and four sacks in four games.

Bet on Patriots to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Patriots Player Futures

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles L 25-20 +700 2 September 17 Dolphins L 24-17 +1100 3 September 24 @ Jets W 15-10 +15000 4 October 1 @ Cowboys L 38-3 +900 5 October 8 Saints - +5000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +25000 7 October 22 Bills - +700 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +1100 9 November 5 Commanders - +12500 10 November 12 Colts - +15000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 @ Giants - +15000 13 December 3 Chargers - +2200 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +8000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +550 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +15000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +700 18 January 7 Jets - +15000

Odds are current as of October 2 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.