Patriots Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The New England Patriots right now have +10000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Patriots Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +2000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Patriots Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), the Patriots are 22nd in the NFL. They are far higher than that, 14th-best, according to computer rankings.
- Oddsmakers have moved the Patriots' Super Bowl odds down from +6600 at the beginning of the season to +10000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 11th-biggest change.
- The Patriots' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 1%.
New England Betting Insights
- New England has posted one win against the spread this year.
- One of the Patriots' four games this season has gone over the point total.
- The Patriots have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they won.
- This season, New England has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.
- The Patriots are averaging 320.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 18th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 10th, giving up 297 yards per game.
- While the Patriots' defense ranks 20th with 24.3 points allowed per game, they've been a little worse on offense, ranking second-worst (13.8 points per game).
Patriots Impact Players
- Mac Jones has thrown for 898 yards (224.5 per game), completing 63.7%, with five touchdowns and four interceptions in four games.
- Jones also has run for 60 yards and zero scores.
- Rhamondre Stevenson has run for 164 yards (41.0 per game) and one touchdown in four games.
- Also, Stevenson has 12 receptions for 87 yards and zero TDs.
- Hunter Henry has 17 receptions for 176 yards (44.0 per game) and two TDs in four games.
- In four games, Kendrick Bourne has 16 catches for 175 yards (43.8 per game) and two scores.
- On defense, Matthew Judon has helped lead the way with 13 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and four sacks in four games.
2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Eagles
|L 25-20
|+700
|2
|September 17
|Dolphins
|L 24-17
|+1100
|3
|September 24
|@ Jets
|W 15-10
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|@ Cowboys
|L 38-3
|+900
|5
|October 8
|Saints
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|@ Raiders
|-
|+25000
|7
|October 22
|Bills
|-
|+700
|8
|October 29
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|9
|November 5
|Commanders
|-
|+12500
|10
|November 12
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|@ Giants
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 3
|Chargers
|-
|+2200
|14
|December 7
|@ Steelers
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 18
|Chiefs
|-
|+550
|16
|December 24
|@ Broncos
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bills
|-
|+700
|18
|January 7
|Jets
|-
|+15000
