The Milwaukee Brewers meet the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:08 PM ET.

The Brewers will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (10-8, 3.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA).

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 7:08 PM ET

7:08 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (10-8, 3.39 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (3-9, 5.72 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers will hand the ball to Burnes (10-8) for his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in four innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.39 ERA this season with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across 32 games.

He has 19 quality starts in 32 chances this season.

Burnes has 30 starts of five or more innings this season in 32 chances. He averages 6 innings per outing.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Corbin Burnes vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in MLB with 746 runs scored this season. They have a .250 batting average this campaign with 166 home runs (22nd in the league).

This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Diamondbacks in two games, and they have gone 11-for-49 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI over 13 innings.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.

Over 19 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 5.72 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .282 to opposing hitters.

Pfaadt has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Pfaadt will try to secure his 13th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance.

In three of his 19 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

