Wednesday's contest features the Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) and the Miami Marlins (84-78) matching up at Citizens Bank Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:08 PM ET on October 4.

The probable starters are Aaron Nola (12-9) for the Phillies and Braxton Garrett (9-7) for the Marlins.

Phillies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET

Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Phillies vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Phillies 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Phillies vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Phillies Performance Insights

The Phillies have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 6-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Phillies' last 10 games.

The Phillies have won 64, or 60.4%, of the 106 games they've played as favorites this season.

Philadelphia is 34-19 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Phillies.

Philadelphia has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 796.

The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).

Marlins Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Miami and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have won in 40, or 46.5%, of the 86 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Miami has won 12 of 31 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (666 total, 4.1 per game).

The Marlins have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors this season.

Phillies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 28 Pirates L 3-2 Zack Wheeler vs Luis Ortiz September 30 @ Mets L 4-3 Taijuan Walker vs Tylor Megill September 30 @ Mets L 11-4 Michael Plassmeyer vs José Quintana October 1 @ Mets W 9-1 Matt Strahm vs Jose Butto October 3 Marlins W 4-1 Zack Wheeler vs Jesús Luzardo October 4 Marlins - Aaron Nola vs Braxton Garrett

Marlins Schedule