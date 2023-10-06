We have 2023 high school football competition in Androscoggin County, Maine this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Androscoggin County, Maine High School Football Games This Week

Edward Little High School at Messalonskee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Oakland, ME

Oakland, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Winthrop High School at Poland Regional High School