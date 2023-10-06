Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Cumberland County, Maine this week, we've got what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cumberland County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Marshwood High School at Westbrook High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Westbrook, ME
- Conference: A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oceanside-East High School at Freeport High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Freeport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Ararat High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Brunswick, ME
- Conference: A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thornton Academy at South Portland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: South Portland, ME
- Conference: AA South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scarborough High School at Windham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Windham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Biddeford High School at Gorham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Gorham, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
