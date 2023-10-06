Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kennebec County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Kennebec County, Maine, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kennebec County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Edward Little High School at Messalonskee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Oakland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winthrop High School at Poland Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Poland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.