Patriots Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The New England Patriots have +12500 odds to win the Super Bowl, 23rd-ranked in the NFL as of October 6.
Patriots Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +2000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500
Patriots Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Patriots are only 23rd in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+12500), but 22nd according to computer rankings.
- The Patriots' Super Bowl odds have dropped from +6600 at the start of the season to +12500, the 10th-biggest change among all teams.
- The Patriots have a 0.8% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.
New England Betting Insights
- New England has one win against the spread this year.
- One Patriots game (out of four) has hit the over this season.
- The Patriots have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.
- This season, New England has been listed as the underdog in three games and failed to win any of those contests.
- The Patriots are totaling 320.3 yards per game on offense (19th in NFL), and they rank 10th on the other side of the ball with 297 yards allowed per game.
- The Patriots have been a bottom-five scoring offense this season, ranking third-worst with 13.8 points per contest. Defensively, they are ranked 21st in the NFL (24.3 points allowed per game).
Patriots Impact Players
- In four games, Mac Jones has passed for 898 yards (224.5 per game), with five TDs and four INTs, and completing 63.7%.
- Jones also has rushed for 60 yards and zero scores.
- Rhamondre Stevenson has run for 164 yards (41.0 per game) and one touchdown in four games.
- Stevenson also has 12 receptions for 87 yards and zero scores.
- In four games, Hunter Henry has 17 catches for 176 yards (44.0 per game) and two scores.
- In four games, Kendrick Bourne has 16 catches for 175 yards (43.8 per game) and two scores.
- Matthew Judon has compiled 13 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and four sacks in four games for the Patriots.
2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Eagles
|L 25-20
|+700
|2
|September 17
|Dolphins
|L 24-17
|+1100
|3
|September 24
|@ Jets
|W 15-10
|+15000
|4
|October 1
|@ Cowboys
|L 38-3
|+900
|5
|October 8
|Saints
|-
|+5000
|6
|October 15
|@ Raiders
|-
|+25000
|7
|October 22
|Bills
|-
|+700
|8
|October 29
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|9
|November 5
|Commanders
|-
|+15000
|10
|November 12
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|@ Giants
|-
|+20000
|13
|December 3
|Chargers
|-
|+2200
|14
|December 7
|@ Steelers
|-
|+8000
|15
|December 18
|Chiefs
|-
|+550
|16
|December 24
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bills
|-
|+700
|18
|January 7
|Jets
|-
|+15000
