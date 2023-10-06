Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Penobscot County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Penobscot County, Maine this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Penobscot County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Old Town High School at Hermon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Hermon, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dexter Regional High School at Stearns High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Millinocket, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
