We have 2023 high school football action in Penobscot County, Maine this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Penobscot County, Maine High School Football Games This Week

Old Town High School at Hermon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6

7:00 PM ET on October 6 Location: Hermon, ME

Hermon, ME Conference: B North

B North How to Stream: Watch Here

Dexter Regional High School at Stearns High School