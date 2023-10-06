Maine High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Piscataquis County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Piscataquis County, Maine. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Piscataquis County, Maine High School Football Games This Week
Foxcroft Academy at Maine Central Institute
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Pittsfield, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
